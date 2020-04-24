Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500

Location

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

  1. 4908987
  2. 4908987
  3. 4908987
  4. 4908987
  5. 4908987
  6. 4908987
  7. 4908987
  8. 4908987
  9. 4908987
  10. 4908987
  11. 4908987
  12. 4908987
  13. 4908987
  14. 4908987
  15. 4908987
  16. 4908987
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,767KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4908987
  • Stock #: P1496
  • VIN: WD3BE7CC9D5763517
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Commercial
Fuel Type
Gasoline
*Our customers health and safety are our priority. Our online sales team is available 24x7, please email connect@ecfl.ca or text us at 855-931-2794. If you wish to speak to a live sales agent, please call 416-292-1171 from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

All are resources are dedicated for making the car buying process friendly and quick. Vehicles will now be delivered to your doorstep or any reasonable agreed upon location.
 
Why East Court Ford Lincoln for Online Purchase?
 
-No.1 Online Ford Store in Canada.
-Served more than 5000 customers in 2019
-360,000 online visit in 2019
-Serving customer since 1971
-Best new and pre-owned vehicle deals in Ontario.
-One of the largest Ford dealers in Canada. Sold over 100,000 vehicles till date
-Customers love us. 4.3 rating in Google given by more than 2000 customers (majority of customers are out of town)
-Large inventory. Choose from 1000+ new and 150+ used vehicle.
-Best trade in value
 
*Given price is plus licensing and applicable taxes.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12

All #ECFord Used Car Offers/Deals -> https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/
 
All #ECFord New Car Vehicle Offers/Deals -> https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/door-crasher-deals/

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From East Court Ford Lincoln

2019 Toyota Corolla
 45,930 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry
 33,005 KM
$23,499 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer
 53,751 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

East Court Ford Lincoln

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-292-XXXX

(click to show)

416-292-1171

Send A Message