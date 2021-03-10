Menu
2013 MINI Cooper

155,456 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

Baker Street

2013 MINI Cooper

Baker Street

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,456KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6718832
  • Stock #: 15500 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: WMWSU3C50DT370257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 155,456 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 

Key Features: 15-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, leatherette (vinyl) upholstery, floor mats, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, multicolor ambient lighting, Bluetooth and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, HD radio, a USB/iPod adapter and an auxiliary audio jack, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 155,456 KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection

