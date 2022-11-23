Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

168,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT/AccidentFree/4x4/Automatic/7Passenger/Certified

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT/AccidentFree/4x4/Automatic/7Passenger/Certified

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9434805
  • VIN: JA4JT5AXXDU604071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Automatic, 4X4, Comes Certified With 1 Year Warranty. Has 168,000KM on it. 4 Door, 7 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Roof Rack, Fog Lights.

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

