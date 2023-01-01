Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi RVR

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

SE/ LOW KM / AC/ ALLOYS / SUPER CLEAN / FUEL SAVER

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

SE/ LOW KM / AC/ ALLOYS / SUPER CLEAN / FUEL SAVER

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1689887693
  2. 1689887700
  3. 1689887700
  4. 1689887700
  5. 1689887700
  6. 1689887700
  7. 1689887700
  8. 1689887700
  9. 1689887699
  10. 1689887699
  11. 1689887699
  12. 1689887698
  13. 1689887699
  14. 1689887699
  15. 1689887699
  16. 1689887699
  17. 1689887699
  18. 1689887699
  19. 1689887699
  20. 1689887700
  21. 1689887699
  22. 1689887699
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205799
  • VIN: 4A4AH3AU3DE604076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Executive Motors

2016 Honda HR-V LX/ ...
 210,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 200,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 170,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory