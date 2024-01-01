Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2013 Nissan Altima

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 S/ LOW KM / SUPER CLEAN / KEYLESS/ FUEL SAVER

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 S/ LOW KM / SUPER CLEAN / KEYLESS/ FUEL SAVER

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1710010594
  2. 1710010595
  3. 1710010592
  4. 1710010594
  5. 1710010594
  6. 1710010595
  7. 1710010595
  8. 1710010595
  9. 1710010595
  10. 1710010589
  11. 1710010589
  12. 1710010591
  13. 1710010592
  14. 1710010595
  15. 1710010593
  16. 1710010594
  17. 1710010593
  18. 1710010592
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP5DN508732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Executive Motors

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i / M SPORT / AWD / LEATHER / ROOF / REAR CAM / for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i / M SPORT / AWD / LEATHER / ROOF / REAR CAM / 201,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300/ LEATHER / ROOF / NAVI / 4X4 / AC / CLEAN / for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300/ LEATHER / ROOF / NAVI / 4X4 / AC / CLEAN / 187,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class DIESEL/ SHOWROOM CONDITION/ LOADED / ONE OWNER / for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class DIESEL/ SHOWROOM CONDITION/ LOADED / ONE OWNER / 174,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima