2013 Nissan Altima

81,233 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Motor Valley

416-827-7667

3.5 SL Tech Pkg - 081,233KM - NAVIGATION/LEATHER!

Location

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,233KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6089745
  • Stock #: 318184
  • VIN: 1N4BL3AP6DN463157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,233 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! ABSOLUTELY CLEAN NISSAN ALTIMA POWERED BY 6 CYLINDER ENGINE! ONLY 081,233KM - FULLY LOADED COMES EQUIPPED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - PADDLE SHIFTER - LANE ASSIST - BLIND SPOT MONITOR - PARKING SENSOR - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE STARTER - ICE COLD A/C, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - CD/AM/FM/USB/AUX & THE LIST GOES ON...

 

*** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!

Good Bad Or No Credit ....? - Don't Worry We Finance All Types Of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In person For On-Spot Approval.

Call / Txt: 416-827-7667 TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.!!!

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty On All Vehicles **

Price Includes:
1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2. Administration Fee.
3. PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4. CarFax History Report.
5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

We Accept Debit Visa MasterCard and American Express!

Monday to Thursday: 11:00AM - 7:00PM
Friday: 11:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday: 11:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday: Closed

MOTOR VALLEY
2583 Eglinton Ave East
Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8
DIR: 416-827-7667
www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

