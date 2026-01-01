Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.</div>

2013 Nissan Frontier

127,158 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Frontier

SV CREWCAB! - 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
13471732

2013 Nissan Frontier

SV CREWCAB! - 4X4

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,158KM
VIN 1N6AD0FV8DN716758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From California Classics

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla S 197,024 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 - 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 - 4WD 152,280 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Tundra TRD 5.7L - 4X4 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Toyota Tundra TRD 5.7L - 4X4 139,982 KM $31,888 + tax & lic

Email California Classics

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-6630

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2013 Nissan Frontier