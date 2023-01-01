Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Frontier

178,000 KM

Details Description

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Frontier

2013 Nissan Frontier

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 9814762
  2. 9814762
  3. 9814762
  4. 9814762
  5. 9814762
  6. 9814762
  7. 9814762
  8. 9814762
  9. 9814762
  10. 9814762
  11. 9814762
  12. 9814762
  13. 9814762
  14. 9814762
  15. 9814762
  16. 9814762
Contact Seller

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9814762
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV3DN721091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 199,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tacoma TRD
 228,000 KM
$21,950 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Frontier...
 178,000 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory