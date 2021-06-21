Menu
2013 Nissan Juke

142,326 KM

Details Description Features

$6,785

+ tax & licensing
$6,785

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Juke

2013 Nissan Juke

SV AUTO CLEAN CARFAX

2013 Nissan Juke

SV AUTO CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$6,785

+ taxes & licensing

142,326KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7498986
  • Stock #: 21624A
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR6DT208188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Buy Your Car Event if You dont buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Temporary spare tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
