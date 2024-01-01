Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Nissan Murano

155,000 KM

Details

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 11472701
  2. 11472701
  3. 11472701
  4. 11472701
  5. 11472701
  6. 11472701
  7. 11472701
  8. 11472701
  9. 11472701
  10. 11472701
  11. 11472701
  12. 11472701
  13. 11472701
  14. 11472701
  15. 11472701
  16. 11472701
  17. 11472701
  18. 11472701
  19. 11472701
Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,000KM
VIN JN8AZ1MWXDW302126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor World

Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 0 $23,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE 208,000 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Prius Hybrid for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Toyota Prius Hybrid 159,000 KM $15,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Murano