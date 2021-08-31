Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Murano

170,695 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Loan Zone

416-694-3636

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Murano

2013 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Murano

Location

Loan Zone

3266 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-694-3636

  1. 7853853
  2. 7853853
  3. 7853853
  4. 7853853
  5. 7853853
  6. 7853853
  7. 7853853
  8. 7853853
  9. 7853853
  10. 7853853
  11. 7853853
  12. 7853853
  13. 7853853
  14. 7853853
  15. 7853853
  16. 7853853
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

170,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7853853
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW5DW300700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,695 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Loan Zone

2013 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 196,384 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5 AWD 4dr ...
 165,261 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic
2012 Acura TL 4dr Sd...
 165,510 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic

Email Loan Zone

Loan Zone

Loan Zone

3266 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-694-XXXX

(click to show)

416-694-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory