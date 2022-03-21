2013 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8664751

8664751 VIN: JN8AS5MT3DW036790

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

