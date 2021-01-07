Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

149,500 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

SR

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6412934
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1DL754099

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,500 KM

SR! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! AND MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118  EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

