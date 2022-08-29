Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

175,455 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

2013 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,455KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9286171
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP1DL718235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,455 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

