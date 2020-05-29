2013 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1
This Beautiful in Excellent Condition 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" BIG HORN Just 170000 KM Safety Included Back up a camera I Uconnect 8.4-inch Touchscreen- powered by a STRONG V8 5.7L HEMI Engine with Automatic transmission AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Dual Power, and Heated Mirrors, Fogs Lights. For $18495 Safety Included
We provide finance for all types of credit, . Apply at: https://www.autopluscarsales.ca/car-loan-application.
Auto Plus Car Sales
B-1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON, M1P 4Y1
