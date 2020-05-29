Menu
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Plus Car Sales

416-551-0887

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

Location

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-551-0887

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

  170,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5184629
  Stock #: 4705
  VIN: 1C6RR7GT5DS524705
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

This Beautiful in Excellent Condition 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" BIG HORN Just 170000 KM Safety Included Back up a camera I Uconnect 8.4-inch Touchscreen- powered by a STRONG V8 5.7L HEMI Engine with Automatic transmission  AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Dual Power, and Heated Mirrors, Fogs Lights. For $18495 Safety Included  


 


 


We provide finance for all types of credit, . Apply at: https://www.autopluscarsales.ca/car-loan-application.


 A documentation fee of four hundred and ninety-fifth will apply to all finance deals. 


Auto Plus Car Sales


B-1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON, M1P 4Y1


416-676-4941

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Dual impact Airbags

Auto Plus Car Sales

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

