Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5945328
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT0DG582051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**CERTIFIED**

**2 YEARS FREE WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value**

** ACCIDENTS FREE **

*** 2013 DODGE RAM 1500 ST, 8 cyl 5.7 L HEMI engine, 218,xxx km, Clean, Driving nice. * **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. OPEN MON- SAT 10 - 6 pm, Sundays, open only by appointment** . **WARRANTY available up to 3 years * *HST Licencing is extra*. *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

2012 RAM 1500 SLT
 213,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 157,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R/T
 189,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

Call Dealer

647-504-XXXX

(click to show)

647-504-9487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory