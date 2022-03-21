Menu
2013 RAM 1500

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn/5.7L Hemi/Accident Free/Comes Certified

2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn/5.7L Hemi/Accident Free/Comes Certified

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8726924
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT9DS579745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Big Horn, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 244,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Runing Boards, Factory Remote Starter.

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-7:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

