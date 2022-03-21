2013 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8726924

8726924 VIN: 1C6RR7LT9DS579745

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire

