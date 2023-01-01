Menu
2013 Scion FR-S

108,151 KM

Details Description Features

$15,485

+ tax & licensing
$15,485

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2013 Scion FR-S

2013 Scion FR-S

2dr Cpe Auto

2013 Scion FR-S

2dr Cpe Auto

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,485

+ taxes & licensing

108,151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10116108
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA14D2705681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 108,151 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT! 
2dr Coupe AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 
2.0L H4 200hp 151ft. lbs.
RWD


SAFETY CERTIFIED 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

