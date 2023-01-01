Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

255,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

TOURING W/SUNROOF

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350687
  • Stock #: 0023
  • VIN: JF1GPAD63DH206229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING WITH SUNROOF! HATCHBACK! AWD! AUTO! WHITE ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE!

MADE IN JAPAN! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE!

DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHTS ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE AT $499 EXTRA!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

