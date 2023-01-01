$6,999+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118
2013 Subaru Impreza
TOURING W/SUNROOF
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,999
- Listing ID: 10350687
- Stock #: 0023
- VIN: JF1GPAD63DH206229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING WITH SUNROOF! HATCHBACK! AWD! AUTO! WHITE ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE!
MADE IN JAPAN! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE!
DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHTS ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE AT $499 EXTRA!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
