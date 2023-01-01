Menu
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

223,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sunroof/Awd/Gas saver/BT/Crome Rims/Certified.

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sunroof/Awd/Gas saver/BT/Crome Rims/Certified.

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPAVC2D2858052

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING.AWD, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 223,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger,Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Sunroof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Air Cooled Front Seats,Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Bluetooth,Cruise Control, Crome Wheels, Fog Lights, Summer and Winter Tires. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

 

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek