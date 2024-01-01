Menu
Low Km, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

2013 Toyota Corolla

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE

2013 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE3DC047897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Low Km, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-XXXX

647-388-5969

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2013 Toyota Corolla