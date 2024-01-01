$9,800+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN AUTO CE
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE3DC047897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Low Km, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
