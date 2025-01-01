Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Toyota Corolla

213,600 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Auto S

Watch This Vehicle
12124513

2013 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Auto S

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1737723650
  2. 1737723660
  3. 1737723666
  4. 1737723670
  5. 1737723673
  6. 1737723677
  7. 1737723686
  8. 1737723690
  9. 1737723694
  10. 1737723697
  11. 1737723709
  12. 1737723717
  13. 1737723730
  14. 1737723733
  15. 1737723743
  16. 1737723752
  17. 1737723756
  18. 1737723762
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE0DC066567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,600 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2017 Honda HR-V 2WD 4DR CVT LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda HR-V 2WD 4DR CVT LX 194,750 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT S for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT S 225,441 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Honda Odyssey 4DR WGN EX-L W/NAVI for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey 4DR WGN EX-L W/NAVI 255,450 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Corolla