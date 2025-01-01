Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

215,000 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO LE

12177460

2013 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO LE

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE3DC962040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

2013 Toyota Corolla