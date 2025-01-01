$8,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
215,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE3DC962040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
