Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Toyota Corolla

215,000 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12584717

2013 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1748640484722
  2. 1748640485172
  3. 1748640485582
  4. 1748640486006
  5. 1748640486441
  6. 1748640486872
  7. 1748640487296
  8. 1748640487729
  9. 1748640488158
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,000KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE3DC962040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 GMC Terrain SLE 192,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Honda Odyssey EX 196,000 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix 251,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2013 Toyota Corolla