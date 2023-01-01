Menu
<p>All Wheel Drive</p>

259,000 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

VIN 2T1LE4EE5DC023599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

2013 Toyota Matrix