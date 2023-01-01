$8,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Matrix
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
259,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1LE4EE5DC023599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 259,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
