$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2013 Toyota Matrix
2013 Toyota Matrix
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
271,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9671947
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE7DC059468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 271,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9