Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Matrix

271,000 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Matrix

2013 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Matrix

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

  1. 1677793795
  2. 1677793797
  3. 1677793799
  4. 1677793801
  5. 1677793804
  6. 1677793806
  7. 1677793808
  8. 1677793811
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
271,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9671947
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE7DC059468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 271,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

2012 Ford F-150
285,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
186,543 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Acura TL
279,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory