Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Prius

0 KM

Details Description

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Prius

2013 Toyota Prius

Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Prius

Hatchback

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 10139091
  2. 10139091
  3. 10139091
  4. 10139091
  5. 10139091
  6. 10139091
  7. 10139091
  8. 10139091
  9. 10139091
  10. 10139091
  11. 10139091
  12. 10139091
  13. 10139091
  14. 10139091
  15. 10139091
  16. 10139091
  17. 10139091
Contact Seller

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10139091
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU6D5560395

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2013 Toyota Prius Ha...
 0 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 1 Series 135i
 102,000 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Highland...
 228,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory