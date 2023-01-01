Menu
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG.</p><p>When selling a vehicle without a safety we must disclose.</p><p>Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $799</p>

2013 Toyota Prius

300,000 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Prius

V Base

2013 Toyota Prius

V Base

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

300,000KM
Used
VIN jtdzn3eu2d3226485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG.

When selling a vehicle without a safety we must disclose.

Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $799

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

2013 Toyota Prius