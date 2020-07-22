Menu
2013 Toyota Prius

98,050 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

2013 Toyota Prius

2013 Toyota Prius

Base

2013 Toyota Prius

Base

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5654973
  Stock #: 481F
  VIN: JTDKN3DU7D5553407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Digital Clock, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST and licensing. Please call us @ 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to book a test drive at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough, Ontario, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us @ www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

