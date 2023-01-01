$19,750+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna
LE AWD 7-Passenger
Location
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
179,986KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
4.15 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Run flat tires
Black roof rails
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Dual front armrests
Body-color body side moldings
Multi-function display
Manual rear quarter windows
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 20 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
THREE 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
15.5 STEERING RATIO
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
3.40 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
