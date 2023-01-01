2013 Toyota Sienna

$19,750 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 9 , 9 8 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 179,986 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger Automatic climate control Cargo Area Light Cloth Upholstery Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Conversation mirror Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering 4.15 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights LED Taillights Rear Privacy Glass Intermittent rear wiper Variable intermittent front wipers Run flat tires Black roof rails Black window trim Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Comfort Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Braking Assist Driver knee airbags Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Hands Free Phone 3-point front seatbelts Dual front armrests Body-color body side moldings Multi-function display Manual rear quarter windows BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS DIAMETER 20 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR THREE 12V POWER OUTLET(S) MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE 15.5 STEERING RATIO ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS 3.40 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

