2013 Toyota Sienna

182,150 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE | SUNROOF | CAM | DUAL DVD | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES* |

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE | SUNROOF | CAM | DUAL DVD | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES* |

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

182,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6501189
  • Stock #: 8105
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC0DS327094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8105
  • Mileage 182,150 KM

Vehicle Description

TOYOTA INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! ***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,  BLACK OVER BLACK INT, A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL,  BAKC UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH , TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY  182,150KM! ** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED . CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C** OPTIONAL 4 NEW SNOW TIRES FOR 199 PLUS TAX.***

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

