TRD SPORT CREW!! OFF ROAD PACKAGE! INCOMING UNIT! Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today at 416 699-6630 or toll free at 1 (888) 252-9781. You can also visit us online @ www.californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave

2013 Toyota Tacoma

270,000 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Tacoma

12256150

2013 Toyota Tacoma

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
270,000KM
VIN 5TFMU4FN9DX011088

  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 011088
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

TRD SPORT CREW!! OFF ROAD PACKAGE! INCOMING UNIT! Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today at 416 699-6630 or toll free at 1 (888) 252-9781. You can also visit us online @ www.californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

California Classics

416-699-6630

2013 Toyota Tacoma