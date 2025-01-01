Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.</div>

2013 Toyota Tacoma

213,475 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Tacoma

4CYL AUTO! - 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
13314617

2013 Toyota Tacoma

4CYL AUTO! - 4X4

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,475KM
VIN 5TFUX4EN7DX017349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 213,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From California Classics

Used 2013 Toyota Matrix SUNROOF! 5-SPEED! for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Toyota Matrix SUNROOF! 5-SPEED! 193,321 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn Hemi - 4X4 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn Hemi - 4X4 171,681 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED V6 - 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED V6 - 4WD 195,103 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email California Classics

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-6630

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2013 Toyota Tacoma