$22,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Toyota Tacoma
4CYL AUTO! - 4X4
2013 Toyota Tacoma
4CYL AUTO! - 4X4
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,475KM
VIN 5TFUX4EN7DX017349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 213,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From California Classics
2013 Toyota Matrix SUNROOF! 5-SPEED! 193,321 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn Hemi - 4X4 171,681 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED V6 - 4WD 195,103 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Email California Classics
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-699-XXXX(click to show)
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing>
California Classics
416-699-6630
2013 Toyota Tacoma