2013 Toyota Tacoma

$21,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9814765

9814765 VIN: 5TFMU4FN7DX017455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 228,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.