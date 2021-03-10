Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Yaris

98,850 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Yaris

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6815699
  • Stock #: 806
  • VIN: JTDKTUD37DD550001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic Hatchback, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), USB, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Keyless Entry, Digital Clock, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST and licensing. Please call us at 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to book a test drive at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough, Ontario, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us at www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

2013 Toyota Yaris LE
 98,850 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Caliber R/T
 161,650 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EV EV ...
 14,890 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic

Email Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

Call Dealer

416-834-XXXX

(click to show)

416-834-6276

Alternate Numbers
416-477-6086
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory