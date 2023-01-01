$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
198,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10205085
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ8DM361432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9