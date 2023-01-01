Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

198,000 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

198,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205085
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ8DM361432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

