2013 Volkswagen Jetta

184,906 KM

Details Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

  1. 1680736800
  2. 1680736800
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

184,906KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9804007
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ1DM377231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,906 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

