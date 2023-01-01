$9,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
416-261-1111
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline+
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
184,906KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9804007
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ1DM377231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,906 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 11Motors
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4