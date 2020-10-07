Menu
2013 Volkswagen Passat

229,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5945343
  • VIN: 1VWAH7A36DC006093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** CERTIFIED **

** 2 YEARS FREE WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value**
** ACCIDENTS FREE **

**2013 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT TRENDLINE, 229,xxx km, Clean, Driving nice. **

**Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. OPEN MON-SAT 10- 6 PM, Sundays, open only by appointment**. **WARRANTY available up to 3 years
* *HST Licencing is extra*. *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.  ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish. Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

