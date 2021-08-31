Menu
2013 Volkswagen Passat

162,000 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Highline/Automatic/Leather/Roof/Comes Certified

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Highline/Automatic/Leather/Roof/Comes Certified

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8029630
  VIN: 1VWCH7A31DC146142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Comes Certified, Automatic, Has 162,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Summer and Winter Tires. Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

