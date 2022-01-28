2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 4 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8172850

8172850 Stock #: 538758

538758 VIN: WVWRN7AN1DE538758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 177,452 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.