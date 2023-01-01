2014 Acura RDX

$17,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 7 , 4 9 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10120635

10120635 Stock #: 1915

1915 VIN: 5J8TB4H52EL802359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1915

Mileage 177,492 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Ambient Lighting Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Front overhead console HARD CARGO COVER Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Chrome window trim Rear Privacy Glass Intermittent rear wiper Front fog lights Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Seating Heated Driver Seat Comfort Heated Passenger Seat Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Push-Button Start 4.25 Axle Ratio Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts 10 total speakers HID/Xenon Headlights Multi-function display Hill holder control ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS 6 DISC IN-DASH CD ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP 1 SUBWOOFER DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM 4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE 7.1 SURROUND SOUND ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM 15 STEERING RATIO REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM ACURALINK INFOTAINMENT 15GB HARD DRIVE 410 WATTS POWER REAR SEAT FOLDING FRONT CONSOLE WITH SPLIT-LEVEL STORAGE CENTER CONS REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

