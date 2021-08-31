Menu
2014 Audi Q5

159,522 KM

Details

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

quattro 4dr 2.0L Progressiv

quattro 4dr 2.0L Progressiv

Location

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

159,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8023933
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP2EA012681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,522 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

