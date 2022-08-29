$18,850+ tax & licensing
2014 Audi Q5
quattro 4dr 2.0L Progressiv
Location
Fara Auto Sales
1150 Ellesmere Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2X4
$18,850
- Listing ID: 9064564
- Stock #: 42010
- VIN: WA1LFCFP4EA075720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,935 KM
Vehicle Description
| FARA AUTO SALES INC | *** |Fully Certified| ***No Reported Accidents***
2014 Audi Q5 Quattro 4dr 2.0L Progressive
|Black exterior|Black Interior|All Wheel drive|18'' 10 spoke alloy wheels|Front and Rear stabilizer bar|Independent front and Rear suspension|Electromechanical Steering with Speed-Sensitive Power Assistance|Tire pressure monitoring display|
+Technical Specifications:
-Engine = 2.0 L L4 turbo DOHC 16-valve-Power = 220 hp @ 4450 rpm -Transmission = 8-speed automatic transmission with manual mode -Body = Sport Utility -Doors = 4 -Seats = 5
+Options:|Automatic climate control|Audi music interface|Bluetooth interface|AM/FM stereo radio with auxiliary input jack|Cargo Net|Cruise Control|Intermittent windshield wipers with Rain & light sensor|10 speakers|
Central remote locking|Power Windows|Premium Sound System(Audi concert)|Electric auxiliary air heater|Day/night rearview mirror|Remote Keyless Entry|CD/MP3 player|SiriusXM satellite radio|Tilt/telescopic steering wheel|Remote tailgate release from inside|Daytime running lights|Body-color outside mirrors|LED turn signals|Front Fog Lights|Bi-Xenon Headlights|Heated Exterior Mirrors|Power-adjustable outside mirrors with integrated|Privacy Glass|Rear Spoiler|Roof Rack|LED taillights|
Monochrome driver information system display|Folding Rear Seats|4-way power lumbar support for driver seat|8-way power driver's and passenger seat|Heated front seats|Metallic interior trim|Leather seats|4-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel|Brake assist|Driver side front airbag|Electronic brake force distribution|
Electric parking brake|Rear parking aid| Passenger side front airbag|Rear side airbags|Side-curtain airbags (front and rear)|Seat mounted side airbags|
TRADE-INs ARE WELCOME, ANY YEAR, AND ANY VEHICLE.
ATTENTION: THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OUR SCARBOROUGH DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1150 ELLESMERE ROAD, RIGHT AT ELLESMERE AND MIDLAND INTERSECTION. YOU MAY ALSO CALL US AT 416-299-1222 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.
Carfax is available on our website faraauto.com, under the make and model of every vehicle in inventory.
Additional Insured finance and warranty products are available.
Open 6 days a week (Monday-Friday).
10:00am to 6:00pm (Saturday) 10:00am to 4:00pm (excluding statutory holidays).
ALL IN PRICING! Call us today and be confident that you are buying a fully certified, with no extra charges, just licensing and taxes.
APPLY FOR FINANCING CERTIFICATION all included in the advertised price. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering, Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. we do not have any hidden fees. we fully disclose the vehicles through the CarFax report and any certified car has 36 days or 1500KM warranty for the essential powertrain. Here at FARA AUTO SALES, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get approval with one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere in between! Come in now and see one of our Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms, conditions, and the lowest payment available!
Vehicle Features
