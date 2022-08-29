Menu
2014 Audi Q5

136,935 KM

Details Description Features

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
Fara Auto Sales

416-299-1222

quattro 4dr 2.0L Progressiv

Location

Fara Auto Sales

1150 Ellesmere Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2X4

416-299-1222

136,935KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9064564
  • Stock #: 42010
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP4EA075720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,935 KM

Vehicle Description

| FARA AUTO SALES INC | *** |Fully Certified| ***No Reported Accidents***

   2014 Audi Q5 Quattro 4dr 2.0L Progressive 

|Black exterior|Black Interior|All Wheel drive|18'' 10 spoke alloy wheels|Front and Rear stabilizer bar|Independent front and Rear suspension|Electromechanical Steering with Speed-Sensitive Power Assistance|Tire pressure monitoring display|

   +Technical Specifications:

                 -Engine = 2.0 L L4 turbo DOHC 16-valve               

                 -Power  = 220 hp @ 4450 rpm                 -Transmission = 8-speed automatic transmission with manual mode                 -Body  = Sport Utility                 -Doors = 4                 -Seats  = 5 

   +Options:|Automatic climate control|Audi music interface|Bluetooth interface|AM/FM stereo radio with auxiliary input jack|Cargo Net|Cruise Control|Intermittent windshield wipers with Rain & light sensor|10 speakers|
Central remote locking|Power Windows|Premium Sound System(Audi concert)|Electric auxiliary air heater|Day/night rearview mirror|Remote Keyless Entry|CD/MP3 player|SiriusXM satellite radio|Tilt/telescopic steering wheel|Remote tailgate release from inside|Daytime running lights|Body-color outside mirrors|LED turn signals|Front Fog Lights|Bi-Xenon Headlights|Heated Exterior Mirrors|Power-adjustable outside mirrors with integrated|Privacy Glass|Rear Spoiler|Roof Rack|LED taillights|
Monochrome driver information system display|Folding Rear Seats|4-way power lumbar support for driver seat|8-way power driver's and passenger seat|Heated front seats|Metallic interior trim|Leather seats|4-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel|Brake assist|Driver side front airbag|Electronic brake force distribution|
Electric parking brake|Rear parking aid| Passenger side front airbag|Rear side airbags|Side-curtain airbags (front and rear)|Seat mounted side airbags|



TRADE-INs ARE WELCOME, ANY YEAR, AND ANY VEHICLE. 

ATTENTION: THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OUR SCARBOROUGH DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1150 ELLESMERE ROAD, RIGHT AT ELLESMERE AND MIDLAND INTERSECTION. YOU MAY ALSO CALL US AT 416-299-1222 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

Carfax is available on our website faraauto.com, under the make and model of every vehicle in inventory.

Additional Insured finance and warranty products are available.

Open 6 days a week (Monday-Friday). 

10:00am to 6:00pm (Saturday) 10:00am to 4:00pm (excluding statutory holidays). 

ALL IN PRICING! Call us today and be confident that you are buying a fully certified, with no extra charges, just licensing and taxes.


APPLY FOR FINANCING CERTIFICATION all included in the advertised price. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering, Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. we do not have any hidden fees. we fully disclose the vehicles through the CarFax report and any certified car has 36 days or 1500KM warranty for the essential powertrain. Here at FARA AUTO SALES, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get approval with one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere in between! Come in now and see one of our Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms, conditions, and the lowest payment available!

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Front Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
$1$Side Impact Beams
$1$Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
$1$Airbag Occupancy Sensor
$1$Rear Child Safety Locks
$1$Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
$1$Steel Spare Wheel
$1$Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
$1$Body-Coloured Door Handles
$1$Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
$1$Deep Tinted Glass
$1$Lip Spoiler
$1$LED Brakelights
$1$Perimeter/Approach Lights
$1$Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
$1$Rear Cupholder
$1$Compass
$1$Valet Function
$1$HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
$1$Illuminated Locking Glove Box
$1$Driver Foot Rest
$1$Full Cloth Headliner
$1$Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
$1$Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
$1$Front And Rear Map Lights
$1$Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
$1$Carpet Floor Trim
$1$Cargo Area Concealed Storage
$1$Cargo Space Lights
$1$Delayed Accessory Power
$1$Systems Monitor
$1$Redundant Digital Speedometer
$1$Outside Temp Gauge
$1$Air Filtration
$1$GVWR: 2
$1$Engine Oil Cooler
$1$Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
$1$Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
$1$Permanent Locking Hubs
$1$4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
$1$Clearcoat Paint
$1$Body-Coloured Front Bumper
$1$Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
$1$Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
$1$Driver Seat
$1$Front Cupholder
$1$Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
$1$FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
$1$Analog Appearance
$1$2 Seatback Storage Pockets
$1$Perimeter Alarm
$1$150 Amp Alternator
$1$Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
$1$Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
$1$Roof rack
$1$Cruise control
$1$Rear Parking Sensors
$1$Low Tire Pressure Warning
$1$SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
$1$Tires: P235/60R18 AS
$1$Tire Mobility Kit
$1$Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
$1$Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
$1$Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
$1$Chrome Grille
$1$Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
$1$Front And Rear Fog Lamps
$1$Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
$1$Leather Steering Wheel
$1$Front Cigar Lighters
$1$Ashtray
$1$Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
$1$Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
$1$Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
$1$Leather Gear Shifter Material
$1$Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
$1$Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
$1$Rigid Cargo Cover
$1$Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
$1$Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
$1$Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
$1$Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
$1$Immobilizer
$1$4 12V DC Power Outlets
$1$Engine: 2.0 TFSI DOHC I-4 16V
$1$2.84 Axle Ratio
435 kgs
$1$Full-Time All-Wheel
$1$92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
$1$75 L Fuel Tank
$1$Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
$1$Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
$1$Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
$1$10 Speakers
$1$Regular Amplifier
$1$Audio Theft Deterrent
$1$Digital Signal Processor
$1$Window Grid Diversity Antenna
$1$1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

