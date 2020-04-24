Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Audi S4

Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi S4

Progressiv

Location

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

647-213-6133

  1. 4913487
  2. 4913487
  3. 4913487
  4. 4913487
  5. 4913487
  6. 4913487
  7. 4913487
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,359KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4913487
  • Stock #: S42014
  • VIN: WAUDGCFL0EA070788
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard

Zero to 100 Fine Motors inc Just Arrived!!! 2014 AUDI S4 6 Speed Manual ***LOW KM CERTIFIED Price Includes (Safety) Certification, Emissions Test. No other Fees. Carfax available. Call 647-213-6133 We are open Monday - Friday 10:00 am - 7:00 pm Saturday - Sunday 10:00 am - 4:00pm 4732 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough Ontario M1S 3V6Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.0LL/100Km City: 13.1L/100Km Hwy: 8.3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

2013 Honda Accord Cp...
 67,425 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Audi S4 Progres...
 73,359 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

Zero to 100 Fine Motors Inc.

4732 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-213-XXXX

(click to show)

647-213-6133

Send A Message