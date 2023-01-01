Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

173,393 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

  1. 1687204210
  2. 1687204210
  3. 1687204210
  4. 1687204210
  5. 1687204177
  6. 1687204210
  7. 1687204210
  8. 1687204177
  9. 1687204177
  10. 1687204210
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
173,393KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10084437
  • VIN: WBA3C3G59ENS70908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,393 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT!! 
AWD 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan
2.0L Turbo I4 180hp 200ft. lbs.


CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2014 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 173,393 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S4 4dr Sdn...
 199,267 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer 4...
 171,835 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

416-261-XXXX

(click to show)

416-261-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory