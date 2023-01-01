Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

141,723 KM

Details Description Features

$16,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Sedan

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10149540
  2. 10149540
  3. 10149540
  4. 10149540
  5. 10149540
  6. 10149540
  7. 10149540
  8. 10149540
  9. 10149540
  10. 10149540
  11. 10149540
  12. 10149540
  13. 10149540
  14. 10149540
  15. 10149540
  16. 10149540
  17. 10149540
  18. 10149540
  19. 10149540
  20. 10149540
  21. 10149540
  22. 10149540
  23. 10149540
  24. 10149540
  25. 10149540
  26. 10149540
Contact Seller

$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,723KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10149540
  • Stock #: 979235
  • VIN: WBA3B3C51EJ979235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 979235
  • Mileage 141,723 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sedan Black On Black! Fully Loaded! Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera With Parking Assist Sensors, Eco and Sport Mode, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control And Much More!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 141,723 KM
$16,595 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 147,401 KM
$20,795 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 141,617 KM
$26,695 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory