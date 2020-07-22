Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

204,100 KM

Details Description Features

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  Listing ID: 5395286
  VIN: WBA3C3C59EF985087

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

204,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,100 KM

Vehicle Description

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Automatic

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

