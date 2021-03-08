Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

84,484 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive

2014 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,484KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6656360
  • Stock #: 318217
  • VIN: WBA3D5C5XEKX96013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,484 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 3 SERIES 328d xDRIVE DIESEL ONLY 084,484KM ON A MOST DESIRED COLOR COMOBITAION. VERY CLEAN VEHICLE COMES EQUIPPED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, PARKING SENSOR, BACKUP CAMERA, SPORTS MODE, iDRIVE, PUSH START, XENON HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, HD RADIO / XM RADIO / CD / USB / AUX & MUCH MORE. 

 

 

*** PLEASE NOTE: WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CALL/TXT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT AT 416-886-2323 ***

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!  

 

Good Bad or No Credit?   We Finance All Types of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In-person For On-Spot Approval.

 

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty on All Vehicles ** 

 

Price Includes:

1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2. Administration Fee.

3. PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection).

4. Carfax History Report.

5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

 

Being a good negotiator shouldn’t allow someone to get a better price over someone who is uncomfortable negotiating. We believe everyone deserves to get the best price first. By constantly monitoring the market you can buy confidently knowing you are getting a great deal! No-haggle pricing. We advertise our lowest price online.

 

MOTOR VALLEY  

2583 Eglinton Ave East 

Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8 

DIR: 416-886-2323

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

