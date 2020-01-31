2014 Buick Enclave

$0. Down o.a.c. No Accidents. We Want your Trade! Full Warranty Options available, One Owner, MARKET VALUE PRICING!, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Back up camera, AWD, 10 Speakers, 3.16 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating Configuration, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Advanced Bose 10-Speaker System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SN, Premium Audio Package, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM/CD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19" 9 Spoke Chrome Clad Aluminum.



2014 Buick Enclave Premium Group AWD | Leather | Nav | Skyscape Two Panel roof Black 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic





Certified. Certification Program Details: 150 Points Inspection Detailing Oil & Filter Change Top Up Fluids Tire Rotation Brake Inspection Air Conditioning Inspection Engine Diagnosis Alignment Check Every Vehicle is provided with 2 sets of Keys

All of our used vehicles are inspected front to back, reconditioned and have a No Charge Carproofs attached for your peace of mind. We stand behind our work and product.



Serving the community for over 90 Years as a GM Dealer.

